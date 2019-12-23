News

Steve Bruce says 5 Newcastle United players definitely out for Man Utd but in reality 6 with 1 other doubt

Steve Bruce has confirmed that five players are definitely ruled out of the Manchester United match.

In reality though it looks like it is at least six who won’t be in a position to start.

On Monday morning, the NUFC Head Coach saying no new major injury issues.

However, with Paul Dummett forced off with a groin problem against Crystal Palace surely he won’t be considered

Steve Bruce saying the defender is still ‘sore’ and they will monitor him the next couple of days but the head coach has already said he won’t take daft risks in this busy festive period, so it would be definitely daft to include Dummett on Thursday, especially with three more games in the nine days that follow Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

As for alternatives, Jetro Willems is rated a doubt, he will train today but after having to miss Saturday, it is in the balance for him.

With Steve Bruce indicating no other major injury news, good or bad, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie will of course miss out.

Also, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung will once again be missing as well.

BBC Newcastle report Steve Bruce saying on Monday morning:

“Jetro may be OK.

“He got a whack on his knee at Burnley.

“Apart from that everybody else is – a few tired limbs, of course, but our job is to help them recover and repair and get them ready for Thursday.

“Paul Dummett is still a bit sore.

“So we will see how he is in the next 48 hours.

“For him to come off with a sore groin tells its own story.”

