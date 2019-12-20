News

Steve Bruce says 5 Newcastle United players definitely out but these two ‘have a chance’ for Palace game

Steve Bruce has confirmed that five players are definitely ruled out of the Crystal Palace match.

On Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach saying that Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are ‘not there’ for the Palace game.

Steve Bruce also saying that it is ‘too early’ for Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ki Sung-yeung.

Whilst Crystal Palace are missing at least seven players for their trip to Tyneside, Bruce says that two NUFC players do though ‘have a chance’ of being involved tomorrow after injury.

He says that Miguel Almiron and Jon Shelvey should probably be ok, so long as they get through training on Friday, though Steve Bruce says he ‘won’t take a risk’ with them.

No doubt the head coach mindful of his poor handling of Allan Saint-Maximin, where twice he has taken an unnecessary risk with the Frenchman and he has ended up injured for longer.

The Northern Echo report Steve Bruce saying on Friday:

“Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey have a chance.

“Too early for Saint-Maxim, Ki Sung-yeung and Ciaran Clark, still struggling, Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles are not there.

“From last week, Almiron and Shelvey have a chance.

“They trained yesterday, we haven’t seen them today just yet, they seemed OK.

“I wouldn’t take a risk if I didn’t think they were right, that would have been last week.

“You let them recover, with a muscle you are always on edge.

“But I think they have done enough in the gym to make sure they are OK.

“We weren’t quite the same last week (at Burnley), but we have to find a way.

“Palace, watching them Monday, they have six or seven out as well.

“We have to find a way to win.”

