News

Steve Bruce Manchester United press conference: Time off, players singled out and others to miss

Steve Bruce has taken his pre Manchester United press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Thursday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Monday morning less than 48 hours after the defeat of Crystal Palace.

The Head Coach will definitely be missing five players (Clark, Ritchie, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin and Ki) for Thursday and Paul Dummett is also set to miss with a groin problem picked up against Palace.

Jetro Willems has returned to training and will be closely monitored to see if he can be considered for Old Trafford.

Whilst Steve Bruce says he doesn’t know if it is realistic to consider Andy Carroll as a starter so soon after a tough 90 minutes on Saturday, especially if he wants him to start against Everton two days later.

Steve Bruce:

“They’ve got Christmas Day off.

“We will be travelling and I think it would be mightily unfair of me to bring them in for training and then ask them to travel down to Manchester at tea time.

“We’ve given ourselves a nice platform but we’re only halfway there.

“We’ve got to show the same resilience we’ve shown over the last few months and see where it takes us.

“Make no mistake – when you go to Old Trafford, you have to play well, be brave when you have the ball and pose a threat.

“That’s what we’ll be focussing on.

“Our supporters will always back the team – they always have done – and that’s what makes it unique.

“We’ve got Manchester United, Everton and Leicester – a hard, hard week lies upon us.

“But that’s the beauty of the Premier League.”

On Andy Carroll:

“His impact has been huge.

“Once he started training, what a lift he gave to everyone.

“People are looking to him as an example of how to be…

“He’s not going to shirk anything and he leads from the front.”

On Florian Lejeune:

“He played the game on Saturday like he’d never been away.

“He came into the team on Saturday and he looked terrific.”

On Miguel Almiron:

“I was just delighted for the lad.

“It’s great for him.

“As I’ve said many times, he’s a great pro, a great lad, and he lights up the place every day.”

On his squad:

“I can’t fault their attitude and their spirit… the way they are speaks volumes.

“They’re a good group.

“If they stay like that, they deserve the rewards they’re getting at the moment.”

