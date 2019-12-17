News

Steve Bruce gives Tuesday injury/fitness update on Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron ahead of Palace

Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United players have been making the annual Christmas visit to see kids in hospital.

During the visit, the NUFC Head Coach was also doing work with the media as well.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports spoke to Steve Bruce and was given a fitness update.

Downie saying via his Twitter account that Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey are ‘rated 50/50 to return from injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Manager Steve Bruce is “hopeful” they’ll make it if they come through training unscathed on Thursday.’

In addition, Steve Bruce was also interviewed on camera by Sky Sports and said:

“It pales into insignificance a football result of course (compared to kids in hospital) but you know, it means so much to everybody in Newcastle.

“Because it is tough in this part of the world up here, it is tough going.

“And the one thing they want to do, is see their football team do well.

“And that has been for years.

“And if that can put a few smiles on people’s faces, whether they are sick or not…

“If we can win a couple of games over Christmas it would be great.”

Keith Downie:

“How is your patched up squad after the weekend?”

Steve Bruce:

“Yes, I mean, we have been patched up and I seen Crystal Palace last night and watched that one (drawing 1-1 at home to Brighton) and they were patched up as well.

“So, I think it is this particular time of year, games comes thick and fast, injuries can be a little bit cruel to you.

“Certainly after looking at Crystal Palace and ourselves at the weekend, we were both dealt a bad deal.

“So hopefully we can get one or two fit and see how we are then.”

Obviously I agree with the sentiments about kids battling whatever in hospital is more important and I agree that Newcastle winning football matches lifts everybody’s spirits but…

I don’t like this picture Steve Bruce often paints of how living on Tyneside is somehow this dire existence, nothing could be further from the truth.

Yes there are plenty of people struggling, as there are in many other parts of the country, but living in and around Newcastle is a great place to live.

We love our football but once again Steve Bruce is reinforcing this stereotype which the likes of Sky Sports and others do put about, that Newcastle fans think they love their club more than other fans do and which winds so many others up.

The reality is that there are a lot more of us in a concentrated area who all support/love the same football club, a one city club, a one that is also the region’s club, spreading far wider than just Tyneside alone.

Something which makes Mike Ashley’s running of the club all the more painful for all the more people.

When Steve Bruce has claimed that there have been 10,000+ empty seats because people can’t afford to go simply isn’t true. Whilst of course some fans can’t afford to go to games there are tens of thousands of others who would happily pay the going rate and fill the empty seats, if the club was ran with ambition.

The NUFC owner selling up would really be something to make fan spirits go off the scale.

