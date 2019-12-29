Opinion

Steve Bruce comparison to the 21 games Sam Allardyce lasted at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce is one game away from managing as many Premier League games as Sam Allardyce managed at NUFC.

He has to win his game in hand to improve on the return that got Allardyce sacked in 2008, draw it to match him.

The more common comparison for Bruce has been with the previous manager of course.

Rarely has he been compared like for like though, most often the comparison has been with the one poor start Rafa made in 2018 when he failed to win a game from the opening ten.

Looking at Rafa’s first 21 Premier leagues Bruce remains (just) ahead of Rafa who had 24 points from his first 21 Premier League games.

(ED: If you take the final Rafa Benitez 21 PL games at NUFC, it gave eight wins, five draws and eight defeats = 29 points)

While the point total is currently one better, Bruce is conversely one game away from losing twice as many as Rafa, despite having inherited a mid-table team that had won three and drawn one of it’s last six games rather than a relegation threatened team that had lost five out of it’s last six we look easier to beat.

Having also spent £80m to improve the squad rather than turning a £30m profit selling the best players and replacing them with cheaper alternatives. A £110m total disparity.

Will Bruce get more to spend on players this January?

I fear he will because as it stands, throwing money at his team rather than the “project” Benitez wanted investment in, currently looks like an expensively false economy.

