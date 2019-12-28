News

Steve Bruce admits players need to leave for any January signings and 3 new injury doubts for Leicester

Steve Bruce is now reflecting on three defeats in four games.

Which of course could have been even worse without the very lucky win against Crystal Palace.

Steve Bruce’s side defeated by Everton on Saturday, the scousers winning only their second away Premier League game in the past nine months.

A very difficult looking game in four days time against Leicester, what changes can the NUFC Head Coach make?

After Saturday’s defeat, Steve Bruce says that he is hoping injured players can return ASAP. However, he didn’t have any details of anybody expected back imminently.

Florian Lejeune looked to be struggling in the second-half today and was skinned easily in the build up and cross for the winner, Steve Bruce appearing to indicate that he has overplayed the defender after such a long absence and now he won’t be available for Leicester. Lejeune subbed late on today.

In addition, Bruce says that after the final whistle both Schar and Joelinton have now got hamstring and calf issues respectively, surely indicating that they will also be very unlikely to start on Wednesday.

What about January signings as the transfer window opens on Wednesday…

Bruce states that whilst there are ‘plates spinning’, he will ‘have to let two or three go if we want to make changes.’

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley stated there would be £61m to spend this season plus cash raised from any sales, rough figures suggest that at least £28m should be available as a minimum to spend in January, so no excuse surely for at least one or two credible signings to be made, regardless of whether players leave or not.

Steve Bruce after losing 2-1 at home to Everton:

“I hope we can get the (injured) players back.

“You get mistakes (and injuries) for both sides through fatigue….

“We have asked Flo (Lejeune) to play three games in a week because of the problems we’ve had and…

“The size of the squad with injuries we have got, it is what you get.

“Fabian Schar is complaining of a hamstring.

“Joelinton complaining of a calf as well.

“I have made four changes (to the team v Man Utd).

“The players can play in it but it is then littered with mistakes and players are obviously fatigued.

“There are a few plates spinning (for January transfer window).

“We will see…

“I won’t act unless it will improve the team and I have to let two or three go if we want to make changes.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

