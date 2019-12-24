Opinion

Staggering Manchester United fans comments ahead of Newcastle United match – A pleasure to read…

If Manchester United fans whingeing/complaining is your type of thing, you are in the right place.

Talk about feeling entitled…

Yes they may have players on superstar wages who couldn’t care a less, yes they might have a hopeless manager who they are stuck with after a lucky run of wins against weak teams meant they had to give him the job permanently, yes they may be 11 points closer to bottom of the league compared to top spot…but no reason to stop the fun just yet.

The Manchester United fans comments before playing Newcastle are classic when it comes to self-pity.

Apart from one or two optimists/realists, none of the expect to beat Newcastle United.

Yes they had a disappointing home draw with Everton and lost at Watford on Sunday – but only 17 days ago they went and won at Man City and were the better team, the game before that a win over Spurs.

It might all be relative but Manchester United fans have seen their team go into the League Cup semis and knockout stages of Europa league, plus they could go top six with a win over Newcastle and be four points off top four.

Here’s hoping they have even more to complain about on Thursday night.

Manchester United fans comment via their Red Cafe message board:

‘A game against a parked bus. Not looking forward to it.’

‘Yep. Despite being at home expect another blinder by the Longstaff brothers/ Voldy.’

‘I hope we lose every game until the manager is sacked.

Sick of him fluking more time with the odd well timed result.’

‘A win is far from certain here, but I think we might just sneak this one.’

‘Ole shouldn’t be managing this game anyways, but if Lingard starts this one I don’t think there’s any point of watching.

Romero should also start but he won’t because Lord De Gea will never be dropped.’

‘0-0’

‘No hopes at all of this game.

The team has proven what type of team they are, and they stand no chance to get a result from this.

Top 4 is gone anyway.’

‘Struggle to see us winning, and we always concede if De Gea plays. Either 2-1 or 1-1.’

‘Will we cope? Huge test for Solskjær this.’

‘We’ll win this game.

This team is a specialist in letting its fans down when the hope is high and vice versa.’

‘Should be a nice Christmas pressie leg up for Newcastle. Brucie going for the double after never beating (Manchester) United before this season.’

‘Another sh..house game and a sh..house performance no doubt.

Steve Bruce will be licking his chops at the prospect of humiliating Ole Yella once again with his superior tactical nous and superior squad of players.’

‘James will be next to useless if Newcastle sit back so I’d play Mata or Andreas on the right, hell even Lingard maybe. I doubt he’ll play Greenwood but y’never know.

Pogba as the advanced midfielder/10. Let’s see if he’s creative enough to break them down. Martial seems to light up a bit when Pogba plays near him so make that happen.

Fully expecting a draw or for Newcastle to score an easily defendable goal and win but alas, let’s see.’

‘I’m going to this game…

I can barely contain my excitement.’

‘This is going to be an ugly game. Newcastle going to park the bus and try to use set pieces against us.

Could be another 1-0 win for them, but I predict a 1-1 draw since we at least should have Pogba for it.’

‘If we start with the same team as today but with Pogba instead of Lingard, we’ll score a few goals. I think we’ll finally start clicking from now on (if we can avoid injuries).

4-1 win.’

‘Unable to keep clean sheets anymore which means Man United will have to score at least twice to get a result and this is against a side they couldn’t score a goal against back in October.’

‘Other then expecting individual brilliance to lead to a goal, I’m not hopeful of any managerial masterclass between today and Thursday that means our team can play with any semblance of creativity!’

‘Tell the players we’re up against mid 90s Newcastle and I bet they’ll turn up and get a win.’

‘We will start the game of well, with lots of energy and high pressing. It will lead to an early chance where the ball lands in either Martial or Lingard feet, who will miss the goal or a fantastic last ditch block from a Newcastle defender.

We will continue to be overly eager to score a goal resulting in misplaced passes. Maguire, after receiving a splendid pass from Lindelöf, will attempt a pass to Rashford on the left-wing but it ends up in the crowd.

Newcastle will grow into the game, and have our backs pinned against the wall. Shelvey will become De Bruyne, and the Longstaff brothers will come to life to play out of their skin before reverting back to never be seen or heard from again.

0-2 (Longstaff; Assist Shelvey, Longstaff; Assist Longstaff).’

‘Newcastle are defensively very solid, they don’t concede many. Pogba as an AM could be key for us.

On the plus side Newcastle’s best attacker, Saint Maxim I believe will be injured, and they really don’t score many.’

‘I don’t know why but it bothers me that we haven’t played all 19 teams yet and we’re playing Newcastle for the second time.

Anyway, I think we’ll get a scrappy 1-0 win probably via the penalty spot.’

‘A third, unknown and estranged Longstaff brother will emerge from nowhere moments before kick off. He will tw.t a thunderb..tard into the top corner from 40 yards.’

‘If we don’t score first goal and do it early in the first half, we are going to lose. And if we score first we could still draw. We are in really bad form.’

‘Don’t see why we can’t win against Newcastle at home. This should be a formality

I think some are determined to make this game seem a bigger mountain than it is so if we do win it is seen as somehow a credible victory to savor, when we shouldn’t be having any problems at all.

I have come to accept that some have such low standards that a win against this lot would be seen as making progress.’

‘Gomes or Pogba for Lingard and Greenwood for James should work cause we all know Newcastle will park the bus.’

‘Just noticed we’re tied with them in the standings. How the hell did that happen? We could be bottom half again come new year’s.

I do think we’ll win this one, though. Have a feeling Brucey might feel a bit too confident and we’ll punish ’em for it. 3-1.’

