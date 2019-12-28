News

Sky Sports rank 5 Newcastle United stars in latest updated in-form Premier League players list

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.

With games coming thick and fast, these are the updated rankings up to Christmas, so including the home win over Palace but before defeat at Old Trafford.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, after that series of games, three wins and a draw and only one defeat, Martin Dubravka had risen as high as tenth in this form list, keeping yet another clean sheet against Palace.

Jonjo Shelvey in 23rd after this set of matches.

Federico Fernandez in 25th as he continued his excellent run of form.

Whilst Miguel Almiron in at number 26 after that superb winner against Palace.

Completing the NUFC quintet is Paul Dummett at number 47.

