Sky Sports rank 3 Newcastle United stars in new updated in-form Premier League players list

The new Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.

After the weekend matches, which included Newcastle’s defeat at Burnley, the rankings have now been updated.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, Newcastle United have three players in the top 50.

Jonjo Shelvey drops from number two to number 16, after injury caused him to miss Burnley.

Federico Fernandez is down 17 places to number 31 after Saturday.

Whilst Martin Dubravka is now 40, falling from 22 the previous week.

Jetro Willems and Allan Saint-Maximin drop out of the top 50 form players altogether.

