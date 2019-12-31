News

Sky Sports – Newcastle United now trying to sign striker and winger

With the transfer window opening in less than 24 hours time, Sky Sports report that Newcastle United are trying to sign a winger and a striker.

It is little surprise when Newcastle are the team to have created the least chances so far in the Premier League and only two clubs have scored less goals than the Magpies.

Lee Charnley promised there was at least £61m to spend this season plus whatever was raised by selling players.

The summer transfer window saw a net spend of around £33m meaning there should be £28m available to spend as from tomorrow, plus of course any extra cash if Newcastle sell more players.

However, despite that, Sky Sports say it is far more likely that Newcastle will look to fill these essential spots with loan signings.

Joelinton, Gayle, Muto and Carroll have only scored one Premier League between them, little wonder Newcastle have only scored 20 goals in their 20 Premier League matches.

Indeed, Steve Bruce has carried incredible luck for his team to score even that many, due to playing with such negative tactics so few chances have been created and remarkably defenders have helped Bruce out with half the goals, 10 scored by popping in the right place right time. It also points to the over reliance on what seems to be the only tactic to try and score goals, get far enough up the pitch where can put free-kicks and corners into the box and hope the ball will fall for one of our players, usually a centre-back!

Sky Sports say that Newcastle will try to bring in a striker/goalscorer and the loan signing will almost certainly be from abroad.

Newcastle United do still have the option of bringing in two loan players from other English clubs, as well as loans from abroad.

The winger is set to be a loan deal as well if it happens, although Sky Sports say that Steve Bruce would like the free scoring (15 goals in 25 Championship matches this season) Jarrod Bowen to be signed.

However, even though the 23 year old’s contract is running down and he is very likely to leave, there is no chance of Newcastle getting the attacking midfielder on the cheap.

Hull have already made clear that £20m is the starting point for bids and earlier this month the Northern Echo revealed that United had seen a derisory offer, well underneath the asking price, knocked back by Hull.

To help free up wages and potentially bring in transfer fees as well in January, Sky Sports say that Newcastle are willing to sell Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto, with the club also keen to move on Colback, Ki and Saivet.

