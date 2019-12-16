News

Simon Jordan says Steve Bruce came to him for advice about working for Mike Ashley

I am never quite sure about anything Simon Jordan says.

Not only does he talk a right load of….nonsense.

I’m not always that trusting in what he claims, maybe that’s just me.

As we all know, Simon Jordan has repeatedly attacked Newcastle fans and praised Mike Ashley.

He claims to be a friend of the NUFC owner but that is one of the things I am never convinced about.

Jordan has made claims a number of times that he has inside info, especially when it comes to the sale of the club, but now in our thirteenth season of Ashley rule, no sign of the selling claims having any substance.

Now Simon Jordan has claimed that before going to work for Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce came to the failed football club owner for advice.

Simon Jordan saying; ‘I counselled Steve Bruce about his relationship with Mike Ashley’ and as for the advice he allegedly gave…Jordan says/claims he told him: ‘Why don’t you do something very different to what Rafa Benitez has done? Why not bring this guy (Mike Ashley) on side? Don’t brief the media against him. Stop being divisive and maybe you will get more from him than other people have got.’

That is another of Simon Jordan’s favourite habits, slagging off Rafa Benitez.

Looking at Simon Jordan’s alleged advice, you could alternatively hear it as ‘Keep your mouth shut and do as you are told, then you have a job for life…’

Mike Ashley employed the likes of Pardew, McClaren and Carver on these terms and of course Steve Bruce is the same as them.

Accepting the title of Head Coach and that he has no say in any important decisions, particularly transfers. So the last thing Steve Bruce will/can do is anything that doesn’t follow the Ashley PR script.

That is why Mike Ashley hated employing Rafa Benitez. Forced into appointing him because of the desperate situation he (Ashley) and McClaren had caused, he needed Rafa to get Newcastle into the Premier League. Once the first transfer window was out of the way and NUFC then on their way to promotion, Ashley then did everything he could to undermine the Spaniard before forcing him out this summer and employing a patsy once again.

Interesting looking back to coverage from 2001, when Steve Bruce attempted to walk out on Crystal Palace and then owner Simon Jordan, Jordan refusing to allow him to go to Birmingham unless proper compensation (reported to be £1m) was paid.

This if from The Independent on 23 November 2001, a ‘Whizz’kid manager’ indeed…:

‘The judge in yesterday’s case, who declared that he was a Wimbledon fan, described Bruce, who earns a basic annual salary of £260,000, as a charismatic “whizz-kid manager”, and an “extraordinarily famous person” who had enjoyed a wonderful playing career and then “yanked” Palace from the bottom to the top of the division.

Ruling that there was a case which justified the injunction, he said that it was “staggering” for Bruce’s legal team to suggest that Palace would suffer no loss if he went.’

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“I counselled Steve Bruce about his relationship with Mike Ashley.

“I know when you mention that guy’s name (Mike Ashley), it’s like mentioning Keyser Soze (character in The Usual Suspects film,a ruthless crime lord) .

“I understand that there are certain Newcastle fans who will never have Mike Ashley and I can understand, to some extent, the reasons for that.

“But he (Mike Ashley) is where he is now and it’s your football club and you’re better off supporting it.

“Bruce coming in was always going to be a challenge because whatever appointment Ashley made, was always going to be seen as Ashley’s man.

“My vantage point with Steve was…’Why don’t you do something very different to what Rafa Benitez has done? Why not bring this guy (Mike Ashley) on side? Don’t brief the media against him. Stop being divisive and maybe you will get more from him than other people have got.’

