Serious problems for fans wanting to use Metro for Newcastle v Crystal Palace match

Newcastle fans wanting to use the Metro for the Crystal Palace match on Saturday have a serious problem.

No Metro services will be running.

Industrial action means that no services will be running on either Friday or Saturday.

Nexus confirming the news in an official announcement.

Announcement from Nexus about Metro services on Saturday for the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match:

‘Due to a strike by train crew in the RMT union Newcastle United supporters will need to find other modes of travel to get to the Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday December 21.

The strike means that no Metro services will be operating system-wide on Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21.

Train crew in the RMT are going on strike after rejecting a 15% increase in pay and improved rostering arrangements.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is dismayed that the union is going to bring major disruption to passengers and continues to urge them to look again at the pay rise on offer.

Metro Services Director, Chris Carson, said:

“I’m sorry that Newcastle United fans are going to be so badly inconvenienced by the RMT strike.

“Anyone who is heading to the Crystal Palace match on Saturday will need to allow plenty of extra time to get into the city centre, and they will need seek other modes of transport as the Metro system will be off.

“The key message is to plan ahead so that you get there in plenty of time for kick off, and ensure you can get home after the game has ended.

“This RMT train crew strike is totally unjustified and it is going to bring misery to many thousands of passengers on two very busy days in the countdown to Christmas.”

Passengers are advised to allow for extra journey time and check for information before they travel via www.nexus.org.uk and on Twitter @My_Metro, where full details of the Metro’s service status are available.’

