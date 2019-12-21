News

Saturday’s Match of The Day running order announced for the show tonight

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.25pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are seven matches in total.

This is the eighteenth round of Premier League matches and interesting results at what is likely to be at the very top and bottom ends of the table.

Here is the Match of The Day running order of matches on this Saturday night:

Man City v Leicester

Aston Villa v Southampton

Norwich v Wolves

Brighton v Sheff Utd

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Burnley

Everton v Arsenal

In total, there are fourteen goals in the seven Premier League matches played on Saturday lunchtime/afternoon/teatime.

There are then two other Premier League matches on Sunday (Liverpool’s game with West Ham postponed due to World Club competition) to complete this round of Premier League games.

Sunday 22 December:

Watford v Manchester United (2pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (4.30pm)

