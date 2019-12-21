News

Saturday update on unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets and sales of Rochdale tickets

I have had a look at the number of unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets with only a few hours to go before the match.

This is of course the final game before the 10,000 free season tickets kick in.

A desperate Mike Ashley ‘generously’ attempting to fill up the thousands of empty seats in front of his adverts.

Interesting to see if there are still any number of visible empty seats from that Everton game onwards.

Away tickets continue to sell well/out and the official NUFC ticket website shows almost 3,000 tickets sold for Rochdale, with only 329 of the 3,200 away allocation remaining, season ticket holders with five loyalty points can snap up these last few.

With the crowd at the last home game against Southampton hitting a nine year low (including in the Championship!!!) of 42,303, the NUFC owner pushing the button on his embarrassing 10,000 free season tickets give away.

Nine days ago a counted up the number of unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets in the home sections and have done the same this morning (10.30am Saturday 21 December).

The club’s online ticketing website shows details of all the sections of St James Park, which allows fans to pick their tickets. (What that also allows is somebody to then count up how many are still unsold for this next match. I went around every section to total them up, you didn’t need to count the seats one by one, there is a total of unsolds for each section.)

These are the Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets still unsold as of this morning (10.30am Saturday 21 December) with in brackets how many had been sold nine days ago:

East Stand – 218 (378) seats available

Gallowgate East Corner – 42 (82) seats available

Gallowgate Stand – 929 (1,286) seats available

Gallowgate West Corner – 92 (217) seats available

Leazes East Corner – 449 (528) seats available

Leazes Stand – 1,102 (1,084) seats available (***More now available in the Leazes)

Leazes West Corner – 1,034 (1,301) seats available

Milburn Stand – 1,115 (1,589) seats available

By my calculations, that adds up to 4,981 compared to 6,465 that were unsold nine days ago, meaning just 1,484 tickets have been sold in that time.

Last season Crystal Palace brought just under 1,700 fans on a Saturday afternoon in April.

With this one only four days before Christmas, difficult to see them bringing many more than a thousand.

Which would mean at least around 2,000 empty seats in the away end of the 3,200 away seats available, usually in the past Newcastle fans would have snapped them up but with so many available in the home sections, the club won’t even bother putting them on sale.

The unsold figures above, also don’t include the approximate 4,000 or so seats in corporate areas, so it is an unknown how many of them remain unsold as well.

So at the moment it looks as though there are still well over 7,000 unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets, not quite as embarrassing for Mike Ashley as we saw at that Southampton game but still a shocking sight inside St James Park

Maybe best to wrap up warm if you are going to the match today, as there could be a few empty seats around you, especially if season ticket holders give it a miss as well. Two of the least attractive lowest scoring teams up against each other and games directly before Christmas used to sometimes in the past see an attendance drop in the past as family commitments competed for time, whilst Metro drivers haven’t done the fans any favours today by going on strike.

I have been offered a free ticket by six different mates who aren’t using their season tickets, or know somebody who has a spare. Something that will surely only increase for the final 10 games, with the 10,000 free ones in circulation.

