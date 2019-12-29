News

Saturday night sees latest Premier League manager sacked – Fifth in 39 days

Saturday night has seen yet another Premier League manager get his marching orders.

West Ham have sacked Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers forcing him out after only a season and a half in the job, which appears about the norm these days.

That makes him the fifth Premier League manager in 39 days to go, West Ham having backed Manuel Pellegrini with £155m spending in his three transfer windows but obviously not wanting to risk a fourth.

After losing at home to Leicester on Saturday, West Ham are only one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Pellegrini’s final 14 games saw 10 defeats and only two wins.

Rafa Benitez has of course regularly been linked with West Ham but earlier this month said categorically on Sky Sports, that he wouldn’t be coming back to the Premier League until two years time at the very earliest, when his contract at Dalian Yifang is set to end.

There are now only nine Premier League clubs of the 17 that ended the 2018/19 season (and didn’t get relegated) who still have the same manager.

The following having departed:

Chris Hughton (Brighton)

Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea)

Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United)

Javi Gracia (Watford)

Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs)

Unai Emery (Arsenal)

Quique Sanchez Flores (Watford)

Marco Silva (Everton)

Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham)

Official West Ham statement:

West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the Club with immediate effect.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the Board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months.

Mr Sullivan said: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the Club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

