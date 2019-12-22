Videos

Saturday means top half but 18 years ago this meant top of Premier League at Christmas – Video

Leeds 3 Newcastle 4, what a day that was.

Sir Bobby Robson’s NUFC team coming back to win a blinding game from 3-1 down.

Only four days earlier Newcastle had won 3-1 at Arsenal and then this 4-3 win exactly 18 years ago today on 22 December 2001, meant Newcastle United were guaranteed to be top of the Premier League for Christmas 2001.

Yesterday’s victory over Crystal Palace was all very nice, well the Almiron goal anyway, if not the whole match.

It meant top half guaranteed at Christmas 2019 but not exactly the same level…

My own personal favourite week of supporting Newcastle United was that one back in December 2001, certainly in terms of a week of away games.

Showing just how quickly things can change, if Leeds had won that day then they would have been top at Christmas 2001. Only two season later (2003/04) they were relegated and doomed to a very lengthy spell away from the top tier, which juts maybe might end this season.

At 3-1 down things didn’t look good but what a thrilling fightback – a 4-3 win and who cared about the freezing conditions as Sir Bobby danced a little jig and we were ‘Top of the league’!!

Today in 2001

Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 4 Craig Bellamy ‘38

Robbie Elliott ‘59

Alan Shearer ‘71 pen

Nolberto Solano ‘90 (Lee Bowyer ‘38)

(Mark Viduka ‘50)

(Ian Harte ‘56)#NUFC pic.twitter.com/JIqq3b0mcf — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) December 22, 2019

Leeds 3 Newcastle 4

Leeds: Martyn, Kelly, Ferdinand, Mills, Harte, Bowyer, Batty, Johnson, Kewell (Bakke 47), Viduka, Fowler

Subs Not Used: Woodgate, Keane, Robinson, Smith

Booked: Viduka, Kelly

Goals: Bowyer 38, Viduka 50, Harte 56

Newcastle: Given, Hughes, O’Brien, Dabizas (Distin 45), Elliott, Solano, Dyer, Speed, Robert (Bernard 78), Shearer, Bellamy (Lua-Lua 90)

Subs Not Used: Acuna, Harper

Booked: Elliott

Goals: Bellamy 38, Elliott 59, Shearer 71 pen, Solano 90

Att: 40,287

