Roy Hodgson says he can’t believe Crystal Palace didn’t win, never mind lose to Newcastle United

Now aged 72, Roy Hodgson will have seen many unlikely final scores.

Results where the actual 90 minutes didn’t fit in with the scoreline.

Saturday at St James Park is another for the list.

Neither side were great but Palace’s keeper didn’t have a serious save to make before picking the ball out of the net on 83 minutes.

Newcastle had a few moments in the first half without forcing a real save and then Palace took control and were dominant, Roy Hodgson declaring after the final whistle: ‘I was rather hoping that we would win it…I thought we had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances but you’ve got to take your chances and we didn’t.’

With age/experience maybe some managers become more philosophical and Roy Hodgson saying after seeing Miguel Almiron take Newcastle’s one clear chance: ‘We didn’t take them, they took theirs and we lose the game. That’s football.’

Roy Hodgson:

“I was rather hoping that we would win it…

“I thought we had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances but you’ve got to take your chances and we didn’t.

“As a result of course, as the game goes on, there’s always that risk that a cross will come in,

“Andy Carroll will outjump whoever is marking him and the ball will fall very kindly to another one of their players.

“Of course, during the course of the game, we dealt with that threat that Newcastle have well. We didn’t allow that many crosses into the box.

“We didn’t allow Andy to get his head on many balls in there, we stopped crosses.

“We didn’t allow Jonjo Shelvey to get on the ball which is of course another big weapon.

“And as a result, we were able to use the space in midfield to get the ball down and I thought that created some good chances for us.

“We didn’t take them, they took theirs and we lose the game.

“That’s football.

“We have to accept it but I’m quite proud of the team, especially considering the changes we’ve had to make recently due to our injury situation.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

