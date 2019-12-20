News

Roy Hodgson admits due to injuries will have to call on a lot of Under 23s for trip to Newcastle United

Roy Hodgson has met the media on Friday afternoon.

The Palace boss speaking to reporters ahead of the visit to St James Park.

The clubs only separated by one point and Newcastle guaranteed to go top half ahead of Palace, if they win.

Palace have had a very similar season when it comes to results, both clubs winning three at home and three away.

The way they have achieved the results has also been very similar.

Only Watford have scored less goals than Palace and Newcastle, with the two clubs mainly relying on stopping the other club scoring than getting many goals themselves at the other end.

Rod Hodgson says this is the worst ever injury situation he hs ever seen at Palace, with making it worse the fact that nearly all the injuries are in the same area of the pitch, defence.

He was set to have seven players missing on Saturday but said a big positive was that one of them should now make it, former NUFC left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

However, at the same time Roy Hodgson said Friday morning had brought yet another injury, with now Scott Dann almost certain to miss Newcastle.

The Palace boss says he is likely to have a ‘lot’ of under 23 players on his bench at St James Park.

Roy Hodgson speaking at his pre-Newcastle press conference:

“I think Steve Bruce was an excellent choice to replace Rafa Benítez.

“It’s been an excellent start for him at Newcastle.

“You never go to Newcastle thinking ‘this is going to be an easy game.’

“It’s the worst injury situation I’ve had since I’ve been at Palace.

“It comes after a period of being so well stocked. We’ll get on with it and do the best we can with the games we have to play.”

“Patrick van Aanholt has started training with us again, so that’s very positive. We will see if he can play tomorrow.

“If he can it will be a major boost because that’s been a problem position for us in the time he has been out.

“We suffered a setback in training this morning with Scott Dann going for a scan this afternoon.

“It might just be a little scare that you sometimes get in training sessions.

“Otherwise, our injury list is as it were.

“If Scott Dann can’t make it then it is worsened, with all injuries seemingly occurring in the same area of the field.

“The likelihood is we will have quite a lot of the Under 23s squad on our bench tomorrow.

“It would be a great place to make a debut, so these types of opportunities might come their way.”

