News

Rochdale v Newcastle United – Decent price hospitality tickets now made available for away fans

The away ticket allocation for Rochdale v Newcastle quickly sold out.

Some 3,200 tickets snapped up by Newcastle fans keen to add a new stadium to their list.

No surprise, as this is the first ever competitive game between the two clubs.

However, if you did miss out, there is a chance you could still make the game.

Only a week to go to the game and Rochdale have made an allocation of reasonably priced hospitality tickets directly available to Newcastle fans.

Details below.

Rochdale official announcement:

Rochdale AFC vs Newcastle United | Emirates FA Cup Third Round, Crown Oil Arena, Saturday 4th January 2020, 12.31pm Kick-Off

Rochdale AFC are pleased to offer an allocation of hospitality tickets in our Ratcliffe Bar for Newcastle United fans, with premium match tickets located on the halfway line in our Reside Stand (visiting supporters’ stand).

Enjoy VIP service from our Corporate Hospitality Team, a glass of Bucks Fizz on arrival, delicious Full English breakfast, match day programme & team sheet and ticket for the game.

Guests should arrive for 10am onwards.

Prices are £75 per Adult, £65 per Senior (65+), £55 per Junior (16 & under).

To book please contact our Director of Sales & Marketing, Frances Fielding on Tel: 01706 753 581 or Email: [email protected]

