Rochdale v Newcastle away tickets now on sale (20 points)

Rochdale v Newcastle away tickets are now on sale.

Newcastle United announcing on Tuesday afternoon that tickets would be on sale as from 4pm today.

Prices are detailed below, as well as how to buy them.

They are available by phone, on the ticketing website and in person at the box office.

The club say the away allocation is ‘roughly’ 3,200.

Only season ticket holders with 20 loyalty points can apply in the first instance.

Newcastle United official statement:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Third Round FA Cup clash at Rochdale go on sale to season ticket holders with 20 away points or more at 4pm on Tuesday.

The Magpies travel to Spotland on Saturday, 4th January (kick-off 12.31pm) in what will be their first ever meeting with the Dale in a competitive fixture.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side saw off National League North outfit Boston United on Monday night to secure their place in the Third Round.

Please note that children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Prices

Magpies supporters will be housed in the Willbutts Lane Stand and tickets are priced at £27 for adults, £21 for seniors (65+), £21 for young people (17-21) and £10 for juniors. Admission for wheelchair users is £21.

United have been allocated roughly 3,200 tickets.

How to buy

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

