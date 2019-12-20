Opinion

Rochdale fan hoping they can help Newcastle United get rid of Mike Ashley

Just been looking at the sentiments about Mike Ashley on The Mag.

If it helps, we saw something similar at Blackpool FC who had brilliant fans like yourselves and eventually saw a change of ownership.

Let me say at this point that I follow Rochdale, where our owners believe in balancing the books by having a very productive Academy.

It is not unusual to see 16/17 year olds getting a real taste of first team football.

OK so we sell them on to bigger clubs but it works for us.

We have an excellent (no, I am getting carried away, it should read ‘reasonable’) record in Cup matches and a win for us often results in opposition managers and sometimes owners getting the boot.

This is all leading up to the 4th of January when we are looking forward to seeing you guys at Spotland.

We don’t expect a result but we will hope for a full house.

Should the unexpected happen and we win then it might help your bigger ambitions?

Away the lads!

