News

Rochdale and Newcastle United agree to double FA Cup ticket prices

Newcastle United meet Rochdale in the FA Cup third round in 17 days time.

Rochdale winning 2-1 in a second round replay at Boston United to get the (relatively) glamorous home match against Premier League opponents.

Prices for their FA Cup second round home match with Boston saw prices charged of £15 for adults, £10 for over 65s and 17-21 year olds and £5 Under 17s.

However, many Rochdale fans haven’t been happy with prices doubling for the third round.

Under 17s now paying exactly twice as much (£10), over 65s and 17-21 year olds paying just over twice as much (£21) and adults paying slightly less than double (£27).

Both clubs need to agree on the ticket prices charged and if Newcastle had say objected on behalf of the fans (don’t laugh), then the authorities would have then decided what a fair price would be.

As it is the first ever time Newcastle have played a competitive match against Rochdale, it was always a guaranteed away fan sellout, whatever the prices had been. Indeed, after just checking, over 2,000 tickets of the 3,200 away allocation have already been bought inside 20 hours, despite only season ticket holders with 20 loyalty points allowed to buy at the minute.

However, some Rochdale fans aren’t happy about the significant rise in price, especially if it means they struggle to sell out the home areas.

The Football Association has recommended prices for each round and for rounds three, four, five and six, they recommend £15 for adults and less for concessions.

However, as outlined above, if both clubs agree to a higher price then they are free to do so.

As well as prize money and TV rights, Rochdale and Newcastle United equally share the ticket money (gate receipts) after expenses to stage the game are deducted.

For FA Cup Third to sixth rounds, 10% is taken from the net gate receipts and added to the pool for prize money, leaving both clubs with 45% of net gate receipts.

However, where one of the clubs is outside the football league, that club get 50%, the other club 40%, with 10% still going to the pool. So Newcastle get a slightly higher percentage of the cash than if they had played non-league Boston.

