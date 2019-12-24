News

Richard Hawley wants Man Utd to win 8-0 due to ‘Absolutely shocking lack of loyalty’ from Steve Bruce

Not for the first time, Steve Bruce showed a lack of loyalty to fans and his employer back in July of this year, with Richard Hawley clearly not ready to forgive him any time soon.

Guitarist Hawley found fame with Britpop band the Longpigs in the 1990s before joining Pulp, then later going on to work with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller.

As a massive Owls fan though, Richard Hawley was disgusted by ‘Steve Bruce’s absolutely shocking lack of loyalty to Sheffield Wednesday’, when he deserted them after only 18 Championship games in charge, especially when they had bent over backwards to accommodate Bruce’s personal/family circumstances.

Hawley is the guest of BBC Sport this midweek in making predictions alongside Mark Lawrenson for the Premier League Boxing Day games and his revenge is wishing an 8-0 defeat for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

As for Mark Lawrenson, he attaches a load of negatives to Man Utd but then he predicts a 2-0 home win because despite their failings ‘they should still have too much for Newcastle’ on Boxing Day.

Maybe he is right but Newcastle fans do have room for optimism, judged on results this season.

In the last six games Man Utd have beaten Spurs and Man City, yet lost to Watford and drawn with Villa, Everton and Sheffield United.

In previous matches they have also lost to West Ham, Crystal Palace and of course, Newcastle United.

That game at St James Park saw a typical this season performance, defending deep and scoring the winner with the only serious effort on target.

Man Utd haven’t kept a single Premier League clean sheet in the last 13 PL games and indeed recent history tells us that whatever the end result, Newcastle manage to score at Old Trafford.

Since 2010/11, Newcastle have scored at least once in every visit, apart from 2015/16 when it was a goalless draw.

So if the defence (and the luck) holds and Newcastle manage to sneak a goal from the likely minimal attacks…

BBC Sport with the write up and predictions from:

Mark Lawrenson:

“I cannot believe that, after Sunday’s defeat by Watford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in said they had played like they were in a testimonial in the first half.

“I really don’t get that.

“Even if you thought it, you would not say it to the press because instantly you are going to be asked ‘why you didn’t motivate them better, and get them at it?’

“It tells you a lot about the character – or perhaps the lack of it – in Solskjaer’s squad that they go to Manchester City away and play extremely well, then two weeks later they are away at Watford and don’t turn up.

“Paul Pogba will probably start in this game after coming off the bench against Watford, but I don’t see Anthony Martial is the answer down the middle.

“One week he looks like a proper player, the next it feels like he has barely played the game. It is very strange.

“Even so, they should still have too much for Newcastle, if they can get their tempo right.

“Magpies boss Steve Bruce is doing a great job at and he will get a great reception from the fans at Old Trafford – but he will not be leaving with the points.

“Prediction is Manchester United 2 Newcastle United 0.”

Richard Hawley:

“Because of Steve Bruce’s absolutely shocking lack of loyalty to Sheffield Wednesday, I am going for Manchester United to win, 8-0.”

