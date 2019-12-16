News

Reported how much Newcastle United will earn from televised FA Cup third round match

Newcastle United will find out their FA Cup third round opponents tonight.

Boston United take on Rochdale in their second round FA Cup replay at 7.30pm.

Before the kick-off there will be a minute’s applause in memory of former Newcastle manager Jim Smith, who passed away last week at the age of 79. He began his managerial career with Boston United in the late 60s.

If Boston do make it through, then it will be indeed like a cup final for the National League North (same league as Spennymoor, Gateshead and Blyth Spartans) side, as they started off in the second qualifying round and the FA Cup third round would be their sixth tie, the same as the actual FA Cup final would be if Newcastle ever got there…

Amazingly, Boston have got to this point despite every round getting drawn away, Newcastle would be their first one drawn at home if they make it.

So far they have won at Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Hednesford Town and Carshalton Athletic, before drawing at Rochdale and producing tonight’s replay.

This cup run has been perfectly timed as Boston move into a new ground next summer.

There is a serious amount of money resting on this game.

Getting to the third round guarantees at least £54,000 in prize money, that figure rising of course if Boston can also beat Newcastle, if first dispatching Rochdale.

Whilst Lincolnshire Live have revealed that both Newcastle United and either Boston or Rochdale will each receive £150,000 from BT Sport, who are showing the game live on Saturday, January 4 (with a 12.31pm kick-off).

Newcastle fans can check out their third round opponents tonight, as BT Sport are showing the Boston v Rochdale replay.

