Premier League stats you can’t argue with – Step forward Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka quickly became Mr Reliable when he arrived at St James Park.

Stepping up to a major European league for the first time at the mature age of 29, he excelled from the off when making his debut at home to Manchester United with Newcastle deep in relegation trouble. The keeper turns 31 in 16 days time.

Martin Dubravka kept a clean sheet on his debut and was man of the match as NUFC beat the Mancs 1-0 in February 2018.

He has never looked back and on Saturday started his 70th Premier League match in a row for Newcastle United.

The keeper only conceded 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches in 2017/18, only two clubs outside the top four conceded less than Newcastle that season.

Seamlessly moving into 2018/19, Martin Dubravka made it 50 Premier League appearances in a row.

The NUFC keeper conceding only 48 goals in 38 games despite it being yet another relegation fight. Once again only two clubs outside the top four conceded less goals than Newcastle.

Fast forward to 2019/20 and goals have been conceded at a faster rate by Martin Dubravka without Rafa Benitez’ expert guidance for the defenders in front of him, with 30 in 20 PL games so far.

His average goals per game conceded for Newcastle being:

2017/18: 0.91 goals per game

2018/19: 1.26 goals per game

2019/20: 1.50 goals per game

An overall NUFC record of 89 conceded in 70 PL matches, an average of 1.27 goals per game.

There is though a reason why the number of goals conceded on average per game is on the up, as these newly updated helpful statistics give a more complete picture.

From the official Premier League website, which PL keeper has made the most saves this season:

These goalkeepers have been busy 🧤 pic.twitter.com/sM46Rtu4Ch — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2019

As you can see, Martin Dubravka has faced more shots and made more saves than any other goalkeeper.

Martin Dubravka saving 81 of 111 shots on target.

The next highest number of shots faced is Leno at Arsenal who has saved 78 of 108 and Tim Krul at Norwich who has saved 68 of 108 shots.

