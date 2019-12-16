News

Premier League relegation odds – Shift for Newcastle United after defeat at Burnley

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after this latest round of games, Newcastle losing at Turf Moor.

Before the season started, the bookies made Newcastle United a comfortable mid-table finisher.

However, after 17 games it is interesting to see how they view it now, as we are only two matches and 10 games away from the halfway point.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday after Newcastle’s defeat at Burnley and the other weekend results (this round of games concludes with Palace v Brighton on Monday night):

As we enter this stage of the season, the concentrated number of matches means that things can change very quickly.

Despite good displays against Liverpool and Leicester this weekend, they only picked one point between them. The bookies making them both goners at 1/6, even though Norwich are only one win and Watford two wins off fourth bottom.

A bit of a gap is starting to form between Southampton and Villa and those above them, they are 2/1 and 11/8 respectively to go down with the other two.

The bookies confidently expect Everton (14/1) to pull away from the bottom and if so, that leaves a four point gap between Villa and Southampton and the rest.

Newcastle United’s defeat means they are shortened to 6/1 for the drop but currently have a seven points cushion, though despite being below NUFC in the table, Burnley are 8/1 for relegation now.

A big three games in a seven day stretch see Newcastle face Palace, Man Utd and Everton, before Leicester follows four days later.

A run of games that could see NUFC safely out of trouble or dragged right back into it.

The current Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor (odds in brackets were after NUFC beat Southampton eight days ago):

1/6 (1/6) Norwich

1/6 (2/9) Watford

11/8 (9/4) Aston Villa

2/1 (11/4) Southampton

5/1 (4/1) West Ham

6/1 (3/1) Bournemouth

6/1 (7/1) Newcastle United

8/1 (5/1) Burnley

9/1 (9/1) Brighton

14/1 (14/1) Everton

16/1 (20/1) Crystal Palace

25/1 (14/1) Sheffield Utd

