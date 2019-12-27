Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton on Saturday

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Everton for Saturday.

Steve Bruce and his players hoping to get a fifth home win of the season, or at the very least extend their Premier League home unbeaten record which stretches back to the opening game of the season.

With the following four games against Leicester home, Wolves away, Chelsea home and Everton away, a win on Saturday looks more likely than any of those matches.

At Old Trafford we saw Steve Bruce making choices, seemingly deciding to keep certain players back for this one.

It looks all but certain that all three of Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shevey will automatically go straight back in.

Injuries/fitness issues are also set to play a part.

Saint-Maximin, Lascelles and Ritchie definitely won’t take part, Ki and Clark also look to be ruled out. Difficult to imagine Dummett coming back so soon after a groin problem picked up last Saturday, whilst Manquillo has an issue with his calf after the Man Utd match.

So up front, Carroll will surely play through the middle, Almiron on the right and as Gayle did nothing to push his case, Joelinton (who got an assist and set up Gayle for that one on one at Old Trafford) looks set to play on the left.

In central midfield, Matty Longstaff got the goal on Thursday but neither Longstaff brother appeared to do anything to make Steve Bruce think twice about putting Shelvey and Hayden straight back in.

With Dubrakva obviously set to start despite that mistake for the opening Man Utd goal, it leaves the back five to sort.

With Dummett, Clark and Lascelles all set to miss, it leaves it clear for Schar, Fernandez and Lejeune to continue, assuming Bruce continues with three centre-backs.

DeAndre Yedlin seems obvious to come in at right wing-back, whilst with Ritchie’s continued absence, Willems looks unopposed probably on the left.

However, there could be a small chance of possibly Steve Bruce playing Yedlin on the left and Krafth on the right. Willems has been really poor in recent games, especially defensively, summed up by how he left Wan-Bissaka stroll past him and cross for Man Utd’s third.

As for other options, Atsu has contributed next to nothing when getting on the pitch at any time in recent games, so barring other injury issues, I can’t see him getting a chance.

The above gives me this predicted Steve Bruce Newcastle team v Everton:

Newcastle entertain Everton, facing a team buoyed by a new manager and eight points from their last four games.

