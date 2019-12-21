Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace this afternoon

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Steve Bruce and his players facing the Eagles, hoping to get a fourth home win of the season.

With the next three games against Man Utd, Leicester and a rejuvenated Everton, a win today looks very much needed.

With Steve Bruce saying both Shelvey and Almiron should be available after missing Burnley with knocks, there looks sure to be changes.

Especially after such a poor team performance at Burnley, where the Magpies offered virtually no threat.

Martin Dubravka is surely the most in form keeper in the Premier League and has been man of the match in all of NUFC’s last four matches, as well as in many others previously.

In front of him, we are probably looking at no changes.

The back five did little wrong last week, with things further forward where Newcastle struggled.

Sean Longtaff was really poor on his return to the team and looks to have made it an easy choice for Bruce to put Shelvey straight back in alongside Hayden. As well as not a great all round game, Longstaff’s set-pieces were very poor and he was saved by Dubravka when caught in possession and almost costing a goal.

A similar story with Christian Atsu, I made him the worst player on the pitch at Burnley, so if fit, Almiron must come back in.

Andy Carroll looks sure to start despite not looking much of a threat last week, hopefully Almiron and Shelvey returning can get some decent service today.

I would play Dwight Gayle but I’m guessing Steve Bruce will feel obliged to keep Joelinton in the team. He created a great chance for Gayle last weekend when things opened up a little late on at Burnley but contributed next to nothing otherwise.

Hopefully the whole team can lift a notch from that defeat and Steve Bruce will see the sense in having a more attacking outlook, especially with half a dozen Palace defenders out injured.

The above gives me this predicted Steve Bruce Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Newcastle entertain Crystal Palace, facing a team with serious injury problems, especially in defence, so a match where there is everything to play for.

