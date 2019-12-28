Opinion

Positives and negatives we can take looking back at Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1

Saturday finished Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1.

A surprise early lead had Newcastle fans dreaming of a double but reality quickly came back into our lives.

Mistakes galore helping Man Utd to three goals in a 17 minute period and a fourth only 10 minutes after that to totally kill off the match.

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn beforehand, to write afterwards about 3 positives and 3 negatives from the game.

POSITIVES

A game that could be called a write off

This may be the worst Man U team for a long long time but going to Old Trafford, at least for the time being, will continue to be seen as a free hit for Newcastle.

Any points are always a bonus in the grander scheme of things.

This was pretty clear from the manager’s team selection, with the home game against Everton on the horizon obviously taking precedent.

Anyway it wasn’t the worst performance in the world for 25 minutes…

Matty Longstaff

I am not going to pretend that Matty Longstaff, or Sean, had a great game but it was another brilliant moment for the younger Longstaff to score past a keeper like De Gea at the Stretford End.

A fantastic finish and just as enjoyable was his head down dash up the pitch to keep up with the play.

He may want to forget his performance quickly but there is no doubt his first two Newcastle goals will live forever with him.

League position at the end of the game

It may have been a heavy defeat but Newcastle finished the game still in the top half of the table and theoretically only 10 or 12 points from safety (although, I have to admit I couldn’t really care less about that).

It has been a season so far that has exceeded incredibly low expectations, even for Mike Ashley’s standards.

Is that a positive? Probably not no…

NEGATIVES

Selection made no sense

It is safe to say Steve Bruce pretty much threw this game which is a bit unforgivable for me.

No disrespect to the Longstaff brothers or Dwight Gayle but if Steve Bruce was serious about Newcastle United winning this football match (which he should be for every football match), then would he have thrown two kids in the middle of the park who have barely played much lately, away to Man Utd?

Would he have played two players up front?

Leave that up to you… and whether it is an ok thing to do.

Dwight Gayle didn’t take his chance

A big moment for Dwight Gayle as he got a chance in the starting line-up.

While it was always going to be a long afternoon for him, he did miss what can only be described as an absolute sitter.

I don’t think that will bode well for him going forward and it actually wouldn’t surprise me to see him shipped off somewhere on loan in the January window.

Silly mistakes

One thing that is true of this Newcastle team is that for the team to pull together and get points, pretty much every player needs to be on the top of his game.

That is especially the case of those at the back.

When they don’t turn up, you can see how quickly the game unravelled.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24, 51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

