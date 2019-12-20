News

Phil Thompson verdict on Newcastle United

Phil Thompson has been looking at Newcastle United.

He says ‘I think Newcastle will have a lot to offer at home’ when they meet Crystal Palace.

As for Saturday’s visitors, Phil Thompson says ‘Palace are very predictable’ in that they rely on Wilfried Zaha to do something special to win them points/games.

However, Jordan is actually Palace’s top scorer with four, Zaha only three.

Phil Thompson could have easily said the same about Newcastle, maybe more so. As out of the blue, Jonjo Shelvey has started scoring goals, unlike Newcastle’s strikers. He has five goals and has scored in each of his last three matches and has scored four of NUFC’s lasts nine goals.

Phil Thompson has gone for the Magpies to win 2-1 as one of his Super 6 selections for Sky Sports, which would almost be a bit of a goal feast for the two clubs.

Despite Phil Thompson claiming Newcastle have a lot to offer at home, the negative tactics employed, has only brought nine goals in eight games, with seven conceded. Whilst in eight away games, Palace have scored only eight goals and conceded 11.

Interesting looking back 11 months ago when with Newcastle fighting relegation, they beat Cardiff 3-0. Phil Thompson saying that the more the team won, the less likely Mike Ashley would be to allow any spending. Though even he (Ashley) realised that United were up against it and allowed the signing of Almiron.

Even though the performances have been generally poor, Newcastle do have 22 points so far, but a lot can happen in these next four games over an 11 day stretch – Palace, Everton and Leicester at home and Man Utd away.

Whatever happens in the upcoming games, Newcastle need more quality in the attacking half. We were told there was £61m to be spent on players this season plus cash from sales and rough figures on transfers in and out, suggests there should be around £28m available to spend, plus cash from any January sales.

Steve Bruce has talked down the chances of any major moves in January but hopefully he is saying something else behind the scenes.

Jeff Stelling asking Phil Thompson the question after Newcastle beat Cardiff 3-0 on 19 January 2019:

“The cynics might say this has come at exactly the wrong time because Mike Ashley will be thinking ‘We are now out of relegation, we don’t need to spend.’?

Phil Thompson:

“That is always the problem isn’t it.

“We get this double-sided sword with Mike Ashley.

“He is looking at this ‘We’ve got enough, we are going to stay up, we’ve got plenty.’

“No you haven’t got plenty, you have to realise that. You have to invest, you don’t want to be slipping back into the relegation zone.

“You have a good manager, a good hard working team, don’t take the Mickey out them, give the manager a bit of help.”

Phil Thompson speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the NUFC v Palace match tomorrow:

“I think Newcastle will have a lot to offer at home.

“Crystal Palace were fortunate enough to get away with a point against Brighton and unless Wilfried Zaha does something special again, they will be in trouble.

“Palace are very predictable in that way.

“It is another one, with these type of games, where the home side will prevail and have too much.

“Although there will not be a lot in it.

“Prediction is Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 1.”

