Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 and Pat Nevin calls it right on Miguel Almiron!

Today will go down as the day Miguel Almiron finally delivered.

He has done the hard yards but he got his very own Christmas present four days before the big one.

On 83 minutes Manquillo crossed, Andy Carroll headed back and even though the ball dropped slightly behind him, one bounce and Miguel Almiron volleyed home!

Guiata getting a hand to it but the power winning out.

In truth a shocking performance once again but Palace failing to take their chances, especially in the second half.

Newcastle creating next to nothing and by far their best performers were Dubravka and Manquillo, who did really well against Zaha.

Pat Nevin was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live (see below) and had a premonition 20 minutes before the big event: ‘Miguel Almiron has not created anything today. But he has been more lively than I’ve seen him in months. He’s yet to do anything with that liveliness, but he might be on the brink.’

Pat Nevin speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live:

‘I’m expecting to see a lot of balls launched into the Palace box for Andy Carroll and Joelinton to attack.’

12 minutes:

‘I think the two up top Newcastle have gone for has really surprised Palace – their defenders don’t know who to mark at the moment.

A big well done to Steve Bruce for surprising Roy Hodgson.’

17 minutes:

‘There’s been one brilliant chance so far for Isaac Hayden – but his legs just gave way from under him – I think he panicked.

But since the first minute or so, Palace have barely been out of their own half. I’d expect them to get better as the game goes on.’

33 minutes:

‘Newcastle are playing OK but they don’t have enough quality from midfield at the moment – unless Jonjo Shelvey is on the ball.’

37 minutes:

‘We’re beginning to see why strikers don’t score many goals at Newcastle.

Dwight Gayle hasn’t scored, Andy Carroll hasn’t scored, I think Joelinton has got one – they just aren’t getting any service whatsoever.’

40 minutes:

‘And Carroll seems to be drifting out to the right, which isn’t what Steve Bruce will want.

He’s put two big men on so they can link up together – they need to work together.’

45 minutes:

‘It was close. You can see the way Martin Dubravka went across – he was worried.

Luka Milivojevic managed to get it up and over the wall and then down as it whistled past the post. I half expected the net to ripple then.’

Half-time:

‘It hasn’t been a great game so far.

Crystal Palace started slowly but they have got a little bit better as it’s gone on.’

53 minutes:

‘That was a brilliant chance for James McArthur but Martin Dubravka was quickly out to him.

You take those kind of saves for granted but they are so important.’

63 minutes:

‘Miguel Almiron has not created anything today. But he has been more lively than I’ve seen him in months.

He’s yet to do anything with that liveliness, but he might be on the brink.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

