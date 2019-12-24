News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes ‘Best all-round midfielder in the world’ back for Newcastle game

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjer watched on as his team hit a new low this season.

Manchester United losing 2-0 at rock bottom of the table Watford, in a dreadful performance.

The only positive for the under pressure Man Utd boss, was that Paual Pogba manged 26 minutes as a sub.

The first Premier League football since September for the French midfielder, who got injured just before Manchester United lost 1-0 at St James Park to a Matty Longstaff goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that Paul Pogba ‘is the best all-round midfielder in the world’, not sure what Kevin de Bruyne would have to say about that…

The Man Utd manager says that his players will definitely show a positive reaction in bouncing back from defeat to Watford, that remains to be seen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflecting on defeat to Watford and looking ahead to Newcastle on Thursday:

“Let’s see how he [Paul Pogba] reacts to this [Watford game] and how he feels.

“He did really well when he came on.

“It’s a big, big plus and it might be that we do get him in from the start [against Newcastle] because you just want to get more and more quality into the team when he plays.

“He can play anywhere. He can play as a holding midfielder, he’s a box-to-box midfielder.

“He can drop deep, get it, play those long passes, he can play higher up and combine like he did [at Watford]. He and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] started creating chances down that side so it depends on the game.

“That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

“He can perform all roles, but if I play him low, [some people will say] he should have played high and, if I play him high, I should have played low. There’s always going to be that discussion with him. But it’s great to have him back.

“It’s going to be difficult to break Newcastle down.

“I expect that we’ll get the fair share of the possession.

“We were disappointed when we had more than 70 per cent possession up there [at St James Park] and we lost the game [earlier in the season].

“One of the good things about the team this year, we have reacted well after bad results.

“We haven’t kept the consistency as we’d like the other way, but we’ve also not gone on a big run like we did towards the end of last season. So there will be a reaction definitely.”

