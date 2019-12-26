News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Man Utd forward to Cristiano Ronaldo as plays down Newcastle gifts

Ole Gunnar Solsjaer was handed a humiliating defeat at bottom club Watford four days ago.

However, he only had to wait hours after Christmas Day for belated presents to flood down the Old Trafford chimney.

Man Utd were all over the place in the first 20 minutes and showed why they haven’t kept a clean sheets since mid-September in the Premier League.

Matty Longstaff put Newcastle in front on 17 minutes and it should have been 2-0, as only 60 seconds earlier, Gayle managed to beat De Gea and the bar when one on one.

The NUFC sleigh crash landed very soon after and the presents were gratefully received by a team who had only scored 12 goals in eight home PL games since the opening day of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Newcastle had helped them but insisted that this was down to their pressurising.

To be honest they didn’t do anything special and it was NUFC players finding a way to gift the ball in really poor positions, as well as somme poor defending otherwise.

After finding himself under so much pressure previously, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to try and push the agenda towards praise for his team and individuals.

Though he did get a little carried away when comparing Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Solskjaer saying Rashford’s header reminded him of Ronaldo’s ability to leap and finish.

In reality, Willems was embarrassing with his zero effort to stop the cross and Rashford should always have had the advantage as he attacked the perfect cross above Schar who was under the ball.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“We are not going to see the best of Mason Greenwood for a couple of years.

“He’s learning, growing as a human being, he’ll grow more and more.

“Marcus Rashford sprung on the scene the same age and you see more maturity in his game.

“You saw the intent straight away.

“Newcastle made mistakes but we made them make them by pressing and we made it hard for them.

“Marcus Rashford’s today was a fantastic goal.

“He has been working on it.

“He is a physical specimen and he looks after himself.

“He is working hard in the gym and when you’ve got that spring it’s about courage and getting up there, I remember a boy I used to play with who used to head it quite well when he was close to the goal, and we compare him quite often.

So that’s another string to his bow, Marcus, that Cristiano [Ronaldo] used to get at that age as well.”

Scott McTominay leaves Old Trafford on crutches:

“He (Scott McTominay) has done his ligament in his knee, probably.

“We don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see.

“The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot.

“He played until half-time but we know when they stiffen up after. We’ll have to find out tomorrow how he is.

“You see the attitude of the kid, of everyone, in the beginning of the game.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for Saturday [against Burnley]. Probably not but we have seen him recover before.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

