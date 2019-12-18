News

Official Premier League site explains why Andy Carroll is key Newcastle United player for Saturday

Interesting assessment of Andy Carroll by the official Premier League site.

The striker having made his first two starts for Newcastle United since leaving St James Park originally back in 2011.

These past three Premier League matches seeing Andy Carroll play 193 PL minutes, compared to only 124 minutes in the opening 14 PL games of the season.

The official Premier League site have been assessing the NUFC striker’s worth this coming Saturday for the purposes of their Fantasy Football tips – but the logic works the same obviously when looking at his potential use to the team generally.

The most obvious stand out thing about Andy Carroll in these last three games, is that he has supplied an assist in both the wins over Southampton and Sheffield United.

However, it is also pointed out that in these last three matches, Carroll has also won 25 aerial duels. Having played 193 minutes in this trio of matches, that makes it winning a header more than once every eight minutes.

The official PL site also points out that Palace have been especially weak in the air this season.

What price Andy Carroll to get the winner, with a header, this coming Saturday?

The Premier League site write up on Andy Carroll ahead of the Palace match this coming weekend:

‘The Scout is selecting four overlooked players who could be set for a breakout Gameweek 18 in Fantasy Premier League.

The Newcastle United forward is owned by only 0.1 per cent of FPL managers ahead of his side’s home match with Crystal Palace.

Carroll has made both his starts this season in the last three Gameweeks.

And his impact was crucial in helping the Magpies earn back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Southampton.

The 30-year-old supplied an assist in both those victories, with his ability in the air a major weapon for Steve Bruce’s side.

Over the last three Gameweeks, Carroll’s 25 successful aerial duels has been more than any team-mate.

Indeed, that total ranked second only to the 29 of Shane Long (£4.6m) among FPL forwards.

That could prove a key factor against Palace, who have struggled to defend headed attempts.

The Eagles have conceded 49 headed shots, the fourth-worst record in the league.

Carroll can help exploit that weakness and make the difference for the Magpies on Saturday afternoon.’

