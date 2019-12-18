Opinion

Number of unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets and sales of Rochdale tickets revealed

I have had a look at the number of unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets with three days to go before the match.

This is of course the final game before the 10,000 free season tickets kick in.

A desperate Mike Ashley ‘generously’ attempting to fill up the thousands of empty seats in front of his adverts.

Interesting to see if there are still any number of visible empty seats from that Everton game onwards.

With the crowd at the last home game against Southampton hitting a nine year low (including in the Championship!!!) of 42,303, the NUFC owner pushing the button on his embarrassing give away.

First things first though, what about the number of unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets?

Tickets have been on sale for 37 days now, so difficult to see many people suddenly deciding in the next few days that this is a game they are up for going to.

Last Thursday I counted up how many tickets were unsold for this Palace game and now I have repeated the exercise six days later.

The club’s online ticketing website which shows details of all the sections of St James Park, which allows fans to pick their tickets. (What that also allows is somebody to then count up how many are still unsold for this next match. I went around every section to total them up, you didn’t need to count the seats one by one, there is a total of unsolds for each section.)

These are the Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets still unsold as of today (Wednesday 18 December) with in brackets how many had been sold six days ago:

East Stand – 287 (378) seats available

Gallowgate East Corner – 66 (82) seats available

Gallowgate Stand – 1,107 (1,286) seats available

Gallowgate West Corner – 152 (217) seats available

Leazes East Corner – 485 (528) seats available

Leazes Stand – 1,304 (1,084) seats available (***More now available in Leazes)

Leazes West Corner – 1,188 (1,301) seats available

Milburn Stand – 1,290 (1,589) seats available

By my calculations, that adds up to 5,879 Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets still unsold in the normal home areas, compared to 6,465 that were unsold six days ago, meaning just 586 tickets have been sold in that time.

Last season Crystal Palace brought just under 1,700 fans on a Saturday afternoon in April.

With this one only four days before Christmas, difficult to see them bringing many more than a thousand.

Which would mean at least around 2,000 empty seats in the away end of the 3,200 away seats available, usually in the past Newcastle fans would have snapped them up but with so many available in the home sections, the club won’t even bother putting them on sale.

The unsold figures above, also don’t include the approximate 4,000 or so seats in corporate areas, so it is an unknown how many of them remain unsold as well. Although the two small corporate areas they now push at ‘normal’ fans every match (Park Grill and Barracks) are showing hundreds of tickets still unsold,

So at the moment it looks as though there are still well over 8,000 unsold Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets, not quite as embarrassing for Mike Ashley as we saw at that Southampton game but still a shocking sight inside St James Park

As for away games though, the appetite for tickets is ever healthy.

Boxing Day at Man Utd is long sold out, whilst tickets are going fast for Rochdale.

There were 3,200 tickets went on sale at 4pm yesterday (to season ticket holders with 20 loyalty points) and now 16 hours later at 8am on Wednesday, there are only 1,404 tickets left, as per the official NUFC ticketing site. The remaining ones will go very quickly.

