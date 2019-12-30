Player Ratings

Newcastle v Everton player ratings from fans – Tells story of the match

The results of the Newcastle v Everton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

No surprise that it is another disappointing picture this time.

Last time out Matty Longstaff got highest marks after scoring at Old Trafford but it is our usual top performer back at the top.

Yet again Martin Dubravka (6.6) is highest rated by Newcastle fans, as he at least kept United in the game on Saturday and kept the score down, with a series of excellent saves.

Only one other player rated 6.0 or higher and that was Andy Carroll (6.2). The striker having a decent game up front and making the goal when heading it down for Schar to finish.

Jetro Willems (5.0) had yet another poor game to add to his recent run and as for the other eight in the starting line up, four fell higher than the Dutch player’s rating and four were below.

Very lowest was Jonjo Shelvey (4.5) who had next to no impact on the game despite being rested for Man Utd, the same story with Isaac Hayden (4.7), as Everton comfortably were the better in the middle of the pitch.

DeAndre Yedlin (4.7) was poor on the right, whilst playing so many games has clearly caught up with Florian Lejeune (4.7), as he was skinned by Richarlison before the Brazilian crossed for the winning goal.

Miguel Almiron (5.7) was third highest rated by fans, a great attitude but hampered by being asked to play so deep most of the time and a lack of movement/mobility elsewhere in the team.

Federico Fernandez (5.4) was probably Newcastle’s best defender and Fabian Schar did ok at the back and got another excellent goal.

Joelinton (5.2) wasn’t any direct threat to the opposition goal as usual but did some decent approach play outside the box.

None of the substitutes had any positive impact on proceedings when they came on.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 4.30pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

