Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings from fans – Strongest to weakest

The results of the Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Martin Dubravka was man of the match in the previous four games but despite a rating of 8.4 this time, finds himself only third.

Instead, Javier Manquillo (8.7) is top rated by Newcastle fans after the excellent job he did up against Wilfried Zaha.

Wedged in between the pair is match winner Miguel Almiron (8.5), a very decent display as well as his goal.

At the other end of the spectrum we have Joelinton (4.7), this time offering next to nothing in a more central role alongside Andy Carroll.

Three other players were rated below par and under the 7.0 mark.

Paul Dummett (6.2) the weakest of the defensive line, whilst Isaac Hayden (6.2) and Jonjo Shelvey (6.7) were second best to the visitors in central midfield.

The other four starters all got positive ratings, with Florian Lejeune (7.4) fourth highest overall on his return.

Fellow defender Federico Fernandez (7.2) was solid as usual, along with Fabian Schar (7.2) who also put in the cross for the goal.

Andy Carroll (7.2) also sharing that rating as he produced a third assist in the last four games.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 1pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

