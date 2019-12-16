Player Ratings

Newcastle v Burnley player ratings from fans – It’s not pretty

The results of the Newcastle v Burnley player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Martin Dubravka makes it four man of the match awards in a row for NUFC but this time he has to share it.

It sums up the team’s performance that despite being at fault for the goal, nobody gets a higher mark than the keeper’s 6.0, as he made some excellent saves to keep it to a one goal defeat.

Sharing top billing is Federico Fernandez (6.0), continuing his excellent consistency at the back since getting his chance.

Only three other NUFC players rated 5.0 or better.

Javier Manquillo (5.9) putting in another gutsy performance and getting forward well at times, though lacking support from others.

Fabian Schar (5.3) did ok in his first start in eight weeks, whilst Andy Carroll (5.4) battled away up front, doing ok in the physical battle but putting a good chance well wide.

As for those who really struggled…fans rated Atsu (3.2) worst of all the eleven starters. He sometimes does ok in short bursts as a sub but as often happens, was woeful and anonymous when starting at Burnley.

Not much better was Sean Longstaff (3.4), poor overall and his set-pieces were just not good enough. Was saved by Dubravka in a one on one when the midfielder was caught in possession.

Joelinton (3.7) may have been slightly better out wide than through the middle but you would need a microscope to be able to measure the difference. His one decent contribution came when Steve Bruce made some manic changes and NUFC ended up with four strikers on the pitch and impossible to say what the formation was. The Brazilian popping up on the right and setting Gayle up for a bad miss.

The three others were given poor ratings by fans in the 4.something banding.

Paul Dummett (4.9) battled away at the back and Isaac Hayden (4.9) did the same in the middle of the pitch, though not really impacting much on the quality of play.

Whilst Jetro Willems (4.7) followed up a really poor display against Southampton with another one here.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 5pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Burnley player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 14 December 3pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Wood 58

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 48% (54%), Newcastle 52% (46%)

Total shots were Burnley 7 (4), Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2), Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Burnley 4 (3), Newcastle 3 (1)

Crowd: 19,798 (2,450 NUFC)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems (Gayle 70), Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Atsu (Muto 79), Joelinton, Carroll

Unused Subs

Elliot, Lejeune, Yedlin, Krafth, Matty Longstaff

