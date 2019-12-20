Opinion

Newcastle United was always A Strange Club…but these are very Strange Times

Predicting the future for Newcastle United gets ever more difficult.

A club where there is seemingly always more happening off the pitch, than there is on it.

A club where at one stroke, a quarter of season ticket holders are getting in for free.

A club where winning two FA Cup matches this season, would make it the most successful FA Cup campaign in 13 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership.

A club which is the only one never to have had a Premier League crowd under 30,000, so far….

A club which hasn’t won a domestic trophy for at least 65 years (once we step into 2020).

A club where now its only ‘meaningful’ role is to support and promote the owner’s other businesses.

People said that the Premier League is a closed shop at the top despite Leicester winning the title back in 2015/16.

After 17 games this season, the Foxes currently have 39 points, one more than they did at this stage of their title winning season four years ago. This time they have just been unfortunate to run into, so far, a very good Liverpool side that are also carrying all the luck.

Could Leicester just maybe repeat that Premier League title win?

Probably not, maybe it is unlikely, but they are having fun trying (plus they have moved into the semi-finals of the League Cup this week).

The thing is as well they haven’t done anything radical to try and repeat that success of 2015/16, just a well run club showing some ambition.

You wonder just how many people would want to watch Newcastle United if we were successful.

In the four years since Leicester’s breakthrough title winning season, they appear to have grown their (active match-going) fanbase by exactly 18.

Back in 2015/16 their average home attendance was 32,021, this season so far Leicester are averaging 32,039 at home.

They clearly have a glass ceiling on their support but in truth, Newcastle United’s has never been tested.

Newcastle averaging 51,106, some 19,000 more than Leicester did when winning the Premier League, in the second tier!

Just like giving 10,000 free season tickets away, nothing else at Newcastle makes sense.

Only new ambitious owners could make sense of NUFC and just maybe unleash the potential.

