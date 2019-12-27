Player Ratings

Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings from fans – Tells a story

The results of the Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

No surprise that it is a depressing picture this time.

Fans picking out Matty Longstaff (5.4) as their best in black and white but in truth I cant remember him contributing an awful lot apart from the goal.

Only four other players rated 4.0 or better, with Almiron and Manquillo both 4.7 as they stuck to their task.

Lejeune (4.4) was maybe the pick of the central defenders just ahead of Fernandez (4.2).

As for the very bottom of the pile, Dwight Gayle (2.4) takes the honours after missing that sitter and contributing little else. However, you have to accept the service to the front players was pretty non-existent after the opening goal.

Sean Longstaff (2.9) was poor in the middle of the pitch, whilst Schar (3.1) had a game to forget and lost the ball for Man Utd’s second.

Willems (3.5) was very weak and made next to no attempt to stop Wan-Bissaka crossing for the third.

Dubravka (3.7) at fault for the key equaliser but could do little about the other goals.

Joelinton (3.9) created Newcastle’s only two real chances but was anonymous otherwise.

None of the subs helped the situation either when coming off the bench.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8.30am Friday:

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8.30am Friday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

