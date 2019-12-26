News

Newcastle United star says nothing to fear at Manchester United and can pick up point(s)

Javier Manquillo only has six months left at Newcastle United unless things change contract-wise.

With 20 Premier League starts in his first season at Newcastle, 12 last season, then only two in the opening 13 this time, things looked bleak.

However, with injury presenting the opportunity, Javier Manquillo has grabbed it with both hands.

Starting these last five matches, the Spaniard has helped Newcastle win three and draw one of them, the side only conceding four goals in these five games.

Indeed, in his seven starts this season NUFC have only let in five, compared to 19 in the 11 PL games he hasn’t started.

This latest run of games/form culminated with Javier Manquillo doing a great job on Wilfried Zaha, the Palace dangerman hardly registering a single threat on Saturday.

Manquillo says that the team are looking forward to Old Trafford and there is no ‘fear’ ahead of the game, saying this NUFC side believe they can take a point or better home tonight.

At home, Manchester United have only scored 10 goals and conceded 13, since the opening day of the season only Leicester have failed to score at Old Trafford.

So if Newcastle can score at least once, you have to fancy them to have every chance of getting something.

Javier Manquillo speaking to official club site:

“It’s the sort of game and the sort of stadium (Old Trafford) that every one of us wants to play in.

“It will be down to the manager to see who he thinks is in the best form and really ready for that occasion but certainly it’s one that we’re all looking forward to.

“They did have the defeat (at Watford) recently but that, in a way, spurs them on to try and make their supporters happy on Boxing Day.

“But certainly, we have no fear going to places like that.

“We believe that we can take points from any ground where we go to play an away game.

“It’s not fear – it’s just a case of going there determined and going with the right attitude, a determined attitude, to get something from the game.

“(After beating Palace on Saturday) Zaha is a good player, a top player, we knew that he could cause us problems so the fact that we managed to, as a unit – and I wouldn’t just single out myself for that, I think we were all aware of the potential danger of someone like Zaha – keep him quiet and keep a lid on him, if you like.

“I think that was very good and pays testimony to the work of the whole group.”

