Opinion

Newcastle United star makes list of Premier League players creating most chances – Not totally useless?

A newly updated stats table shows which Premier League players have created the most chances in open play.

The table now updated to cover the full 20 Premier League rounds of matches so far.

Only one NUFC star features and his identity tells us so much about this season so far at Newcastle United

The stats relate to Premier League players from the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’ in the top tier.

Guessing who has been most productive in terms of creating chances doubt you would think of this player.

Indeed though, he is the only Newcastle player to make the list.

In joint 11th with 22 chances created in open play (not including set-pieces) is Newcastle’s Joelinton, not Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron etc.

If you study the list below, the overwhelming majority are midfielders and wingers when it comes to creating chances, not out and out centre-forwards.

The much derided NUFC striker is making a contribution despite the over the top negative formation/tactics that Steve Bruce is clinging to.

It goes without saying that it is a total joke Mike Ashley insisted NUFC spent £40m on Joelinton but taking away his price tag, in reality he has been no worse than most of the other Newcastle players and arguably better and more productive than most.

The chances created table in open play (not including set-pieces) has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Newcastle United desperately need a better plan on how to create and score goals, particularly getting proper service to Joelinton.

