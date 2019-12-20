News

Newcastle United official announcement: Elias Sorensen recalled early

Elias Sorensen is not having the best of luck.

Earlier this years saw the Danish striker go on loan at Blackpool.

He got no league starts and only 32 minutes of League One football in total, before being recalled from the loan early.

Now it has been the same story at Carlisle.

Only one League Two start and a total of 161 minutes of league football, even though the Cumbrians are struggling and fourth bottom.

Newcastle United announcing on Friday that once again Elias Sorensen has been recalled early from his loan spell.

A total of only one league start and 193 minutes of league minutes in total in 2019, spread over the two loan deals.

Here’s hoping his next loan destination is more productive.

More immediately Elias Sorensen could be involved as early as tonight, back with the NUFC under 23s.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United have recalled Elias Sorensen from his loan spell with Carlisle United.

The Danish youngster joined the Cumbrians for the season in August, but has started just one league game, making a further seven appearances from the bench and appearing in four cup games.

Under the terms of the deal, the loan can be cut short in January and, following discussions between Newcastle’s loan manager Shola Ameobi and Carlisle head coach Chris Beech, Sørensen has now returned to St. James’ Park.

The 20-year-old could be involved in Friday evening’s Premier League International Cup game against Blackburn Rovers (kick-off 7pm GMT). Sørensen was Newcastle’s top goalscorer at under-23 level last term, hitting 20 goals.’

