Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United miss out on top transfer target after refusing to meet asking price – Report

Newcastle United have long been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

The 22 year old attacking midfielder stated to be NUFC’s top target time after time.

However, that interest is now reported to have come to an end.

The Northern Echo say that when clubs approached them in the summer, Hull City made clear they wouldn’t take less than £20m for their top asset.

The newspaper says that now Newcastle have approached Hull and put forward a cut price offer, lower than the Championship’s valuation, with not surprisingly Hull City knocking them back.

Last season Jarrod Bowen scored 22 Championship goals and with 15 goals in 22 league matches already this season, very unrealistic to even try and get the player for less than his summer valuation.

As an attacking midfielder with 51 goals in 104 Championship starts (37 in his last 67 starts), Jarrod Bowen is generally viewed as the best prospect in the second tier, so with current valuations in English football £20m looks very much a realistic asking price.

The Northern Echo say that as Tottenham and Leicester look to firm up their interest with potential bids, Newcastle are not going to continue their interest after failing to get Jarrod Bowen on the cheap.

The report says that Hull are now prepared to sell if they get an acceptable offer and with the club 14th in the table and unlikely to be dragged into promotion or relegation issues, this could be the prime time to sell Bowen who will turn 23 on Friday.

If indeed Newcastle have ended their interest without a realistic offer being made, it will further strengthen the opinion that the club continues to refuse to compete for promising players in this country, instead relentlessly insisting that there is better value on the continent.

As we know, this has brought very mixed results and clubs such as Sheffield United are showing just how seamlessly many players can step up from the Championship, with indeed a good number of theirs having been in League One not so long ago.

