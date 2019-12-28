News

Newcastle United issue statement to fans with free season tickets two hours before kick-off

Just over two hours before kick-off of the Everton game, Newcastle United have put out an official announcement to the 10,000 fans who have been given free season tickets.

To be honest, when I saw they had put something out on social media (and on the official website), I was guessing it was going to be a warning about selling the free tickets on to random people. As I have seen a fair few people trying to sell them online and indeed I know a couple of friends of friends who are doing that.

Instead though, the club have left it really late to tell people who haven’t so far received their free season tickets, that they have to go and collect reprinted ones before today’s match.

Alternatively, I had also considered whether it was maybe Mike Ashley letting them know a few requirements they had forgot to mention that came as a condition with the free season tickets, such as every match having to buy 10 pies and pints (5 of each for kids)…

(Amused to see that Mike Ashley’s/NUFC’s message to the freebies includes this line ‘Fans are strongly advised to arrive in good time with a sold out crowd at St. James’ Park’, that is ‘sold out’ including 10,000 tickets that have been given away!)

Newcastle United announcement:

‘Saturday’s game against Everton is the first match covered by Newcastle United’s new half-season tickets.

The club are aware that a small number of supporters have not yet received their tickets and these have now been reprinted, ready for collection.

The collection offices above Nine Bar opened at 9am on Saturday morning. The reprints will be held in the full season ticket holder’s surname/address and held across both offices from surnames A-L and M-Z.

Fans are strongly advised to arrive in good time with a sold out crowd at St. James’ Park.’

