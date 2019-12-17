Opinion

Newcastle United fan from Switzerland has interesting view on Mike Ashley 10,000 free season tickets

I am 23 years old and a big Newcastle United fan from Switzerland.

I travel to Newcastle at least once a month by plane to see the team play.

I invest my money in flights, match tickets and hotels to come and support NUFC.

A week ago I saw that Mike Ashley was giving away 10,000 Half Season tickets.

Of course, as a member, I didn’t have a chance to get one.

For me it is impossible to have a season ticket because I live in Switzerland.

Yesterday, I read the article by Eddie James (I took 2 free Newcastle United season tickets but can’t even give them away…) and I it makes me realise just what Mike Ashley has done to this club, it is so sad.

This Friday I am flying back to Newcastle to see the game against Crystal Palace on the Saturday.

My ticket cost me £47 again. I like to spend the money on the team but unfortunately so much of it goes to Ashley…

I wanted to ask Mr. James if he still has one of the free season tickets, as I would like to take it and also pay something for it.

For a regular match ticket in future games this season, there are unfortunately no longer so many available areas/tickets due to the free half season tickets.

For example, at the beginning of February I will travel with my brother and two friends for the match against Norwich.

I can only buy two tickets (during the members only selling period to ensure tickets), so what about my two friends?

Due to the half season tickets will I now have to buy extra membership(s)?

It is a shame for me because I always have to travel from Switzerland and also have to give Ashley money.

Maybe you know someone who doesn’t need his half-season ticket and wants to give it to me?

Thank you in advance for your great contributions and greetings from Biel/Bienne Switzerland.

You can see the this image showing my flights.

This shows my flights to Newcastle for the Crystal Palace and Leicester games.

Then next in February I come over for the Norwich match.

HWTL

Tim

(We are never surprised at just how many sacrifices, so many people make to get to matches, no matter what Mike Ashley does. We had a fair few emails following Eddie James’ article yesterday and we passed them on, we understand that now Eddie has passed his two free season tickets on to one of the people who got in touch. If anybody can help Tim in any way, if they have taken free season tickets with nobody who will use them, or even if only available for certain games, then please send details to [email protected] and we will forward the email to Tim if you can help him out)

