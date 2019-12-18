Opinion

Newcastle United advised to get rid of one of their best players…

In this modern age dominated by stats and football manager experts, Newcastle United have been advised to sell Miguel Almiron.

Obviously, Newcastle selling one of their best players is the way to go…

The idiots at Talksport have compiled a list of 10 Premier League players ‘who are in need of a January move to revitalise their career’ in this next transfer window.

What they have basically done is looked at players who can’t get a regular start at ‘big’ clubs (and Everton), added in the unhappy pair at Everton, thrown that hopeless reserve West Ham keeper in and the equally hopeless Benteke, then blindly added in Miguel Almiron just because everybody in the media claims he isn’t very good…

Below, Talksport has picked out 10 players who are in need of a January move to revitalise their career (in brackets is how many Premier league starts each player has made this season):

Cenk Tosun – Everton (2 PL starts)

Christian Benteke – Crystal Palace (3 PL starts)

Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United (16 PL starts)

Granit Xhaka – Arsenal (12 PL starts)

Mesut Ozil – Arsenal (8 PL starts)

Xherdan Shaqiri – Liverpool (2 PL starts)

Nemanja Matic – Manchester United (2 PL starts)

Olivier Giroud – Chelsea (2 PL starts)

Roberto – West Ham United (6 PL starts)

Moise Kean – Everton (2 PL starts)

The Talksport ‘logic’ for including Miguel Almiron in that list…

‘Blessed with sensational pace and great work ethic, Almiron’s lack of success at St James’ is certainly not down a lack of effort.

Steve Bruce does not appear to know how to get the best out of the 25-year-old, but rather wants him to mould into his system.

It is well over a year now since his last goal, with fans on the Toon yet to see why Rafa Benitez was so keen to make him the most lucrative MLS export in history.

Having made just one assist this year, do not be surprised if Bruce looks to cash in to generate funds for his January budget.’

Out of Newcastle United’s 26 man first team squad, there are a minimum of 20 players who I would move out before Miguel Almiron.

Despite the over the top ultra-defensive tactics Steve Bruce has imposed, Almiron gets on with what he is asked to do with no complaints.

We all saw what he was capable of last season when playing in a more attacking formation with Perez and Almiron, as NUFC won five and drew two of his nine starts last season, Newcastle United ending the season with the fifth best form in the Premier League over the final 16 games.

