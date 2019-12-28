Videos

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Watch official match highlights and all three goals here

It ended Newcastle 1 Everton 2 on Saturday afternoon.

A much more entertaining game than we have become used to this season at St James Park.

However, this first home defeat since the opening day of the season sends NUFC back to the bottom half of the table.

A fair few chances at both ends, as Everton took the lead, only for a sharp volley from Schar to bring United back into it.

However, the scousers came back strong and grabbed the winner.

Almiron very unlucky to see his effort come back off the post, whilst Carroll was appealing for a penalty in the dying stages…

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

