Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Third defeat in four games as Andy Carroll is hero then villain

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

A more open game than United fans have been used to and a little more entertainment..but a third defeat in four games was the final outcome.

Calvert-Lewin giving the visitors a 13th minute lead.

Sigurdsson’s free-kick blocked and his follow up effort then deflecting to Calvert-Lewin for him to beat Martin Dubravka.

Andy Carroll was yet again the focus for pretty much any meaningful attack and the reward came in the 56th minute.

Willems crossing to Andy Carroll who knocked it back for an excellent Fabian Schar volley to level things.

However, only eight minutes later it was Andy Carroll the villain.

Some poor play from the Newcastle striker saw him give the ball away just inside his own half.

Theo Walcott played a pass to Richarlison who went down the right and his low pass across the six yard area saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin score his and Everton’s second from close range to restore the lead.

The last three home games had seen…

Jonjo Shelvey scored in the 88th minute to rescue a point in 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Federico Fernandez struck in 87th minute for 2-1 winner when Southampton visited.

Miguel Almiron on 83 minutes to get the only goal to beat Crystal Palace.

However, there was no fourth late home finale in a row.

Indeed Newcastle United ended the game without any kind of real late pressure as the scousers comfortably saw the away win out.

Steve Bruce has carried incredible luck this season, wins built on excellent defending and scoring goals from next to no chances.

A third defeat in four games piles the pressure on, especially with now Leicester (home), Wolves (away), Chelsea (home) and Everton (away) up next.

Everton replace Newcastle in the top half of the table.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

