Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle going a goal down on 13 minutes and Fabian Schar coming to the rescue with yet another goal, only for Calvert-Lewin to grab his and Everton’s second to take the three points.

Jamie Swan:

“Everyone has been crying and moaning when we’ve played cr.p but won.

“Well hand on heart, we played as well as we have all season and got nowt.

“Cr.p refereeing, no real rub of the green, no points.

“Unlucky in my opinion and green shoots as far as a shape and forward momentum concerned.

“No real bad performances.

“One of those days.”

David Punton:

“We’re into a harder run of games now and it’s showing.

“This was always gonna be the way, right?

“There had to be a drop off at some point and with our lot that usually happens over Xmas.

“That we got level today and the handed the game back to them almost immediately, smacks of typical Newcastle.

“As for our £40m number nine, any chance of some goals?”

Ben Cooper:

“Everton have a champions league winning, bundesliga winning, premier league winning, serie A winning manager.

“We have Steve Bruce.

“It’s no wonder they won.

“Won fairly comfortably too despite the score being close.

“United just weren’t up for it today apart from 25 minutes either side of half time which gave some false hope.

“Even the crowd were pretty poor, preferring dishing out abuse to pantomime villains Pickford and the ref to giving the team any constructive support.

“Cost nothing, worth nothing, got nothing eh?”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Our luck was bound to catch up with us at some point but we created enough to get something out of the game.

“Important that we hold our nerve now with some tough fixtures to come.

“This team is capable of staying up but the job is far from done.”

GToon:

“We are now starting to navigate our way back to our true position which is around 17th.

“Shame really…but sadly predictable.

“Is this going to be our first season where four forwards (Carroll, Gayle, Almiron and Joelinton) don’t get ten goals between them?

“I wonder what will happen in the January sales.

“I hope they kept the receipt for Joelinton…”

Anthony Stafford:

“Fairly predictable….

“Newcastle useless battered by Man U…

“Beaten by Everton who can’t win away from home, win at St James Park though.

“Mr Bruce’s luck running out quickly, add in injuries and of course when ever we are near the bottom, the bottom teams start winning.

“We could be in trouble very quickly…”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Can’t say it wasn’t a predictable outcome but annoyed they started the game so wretchedly.

“Once the defence looks shaky this team is in trouble.

“Again, not enough from Joelinton.

“A striker should top of the shopping list in Jan.

“25 points at this stage is still decent but would anybody be that shocked if we only had 27/28 at the end of January.

“A big few weeks ahead.”

Brian Standen:

“Ref spoilt it!

“Nothing more needs saying.”

Paul Patterson:

“Well, another tactical masterclass from Bruce.

“A journalist must ask the question, whether Joelinton must start if fit.

“Everything points to Gayle and Carroll as the best forward line, as persisting with the Brazilian donkey is a waste of a shirt.

“Longstaff for Willems? Atsu for Lejeune?

“Absolute shambles.”

Nat Seaton:

“Another disappointing performance albeit it from some very tired players.

“Gave them the win with yet more mistakes.

“Need to turn it around at home on New Year’s Day, not sure how with the players we will have available mind you…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 2 – Saturday 28 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 56

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 13. 64

Possession was Everton 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Everton 22 , Newcastle 20

Shots on target were Everton 9, Newcastle 5

Corners were Everton 8, Newcastle 5

Crowd: 52,211 (10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders and 3,000 Everton)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune (Atsu 74), Fernandez, Willems (Sean Longstaff 84), Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll, Joelinton (Gayle 74)

Unused Subs

Darlow, M Longstaff, Manquillo, Krafth

